Doctor Strange Is Stopping by for a Spell in Thor: Ragnarok

Though Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi wants to surprise us with a new direction for the third movie in the Viking-god-turned-superhero franchise, another detail is officially out of the bag: Doctor Strange will play a part in the intergalactic buddy movie. While many suspected Benedict Cumberbatch's appearance in the movie after Thor appeared for a post-credits scene in Doctor Strange, with suspicion growing ever more thanks to teaser photos from the set, the role was not confirmed until the official Disney fan club D23 mentioned the supreme sorcerer in a synopsis for the upcoming film. The announcement, which was part of a post about things to look forward to from the studio in 2017, reads, "Thor: Ragnarok in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new." The language seems to hint that Doctor Strange will have more than just a cameo, perhaps sticking around for a battle or an outer-space hang session with the green one and the blond one. Who knows, maybe Thor's roommate Darryl will teach them all how to be normal blokes for once and they'll just play a card game where they gamble away infinity stones. Is that how that works? No?