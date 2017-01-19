A Dog's Purpose Premiere Cancelled After Disturbing On-Set Dog Footage Surfaces

The premiere of A Dog's Purpose has been cancelled after on-set footage surfaced of a dog being forced to do a stunt while in obvious distress. The decision comes as the video engulfs the movie in controversy, with PETA calling for a boycott of the film and the movie's creative team expressing their shock and dismay. According to Variety, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the companies behind A Dog's Purpose, released a statement, explaining that it is "in the best interest of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket" as a review into the disturbing video is still ongoing. Despite canceling the premiere, the companies insist that they "continue to support this film" and reaffirm their conviction that "Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking." A Dog's Purpose was set to debut this Saturday.