Donald Glover Will Be Producing a Lot More Television for FX
He'll also keep working on <em>Atlanta</em>.
Doubling down on Atlanta's brilliance (and two Golden Globe wins), FX and Donald Glover have decided to make their partnership even more official: The writer-producer-actor has signed a development deal with the network. Under the new agreement, Glover will develop and produce new series for FX and its streaming services. He's still got Atlanta — though the show will return in 2018 due to Glover's production schedule. “Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement. "We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.” And remember, more Donald Glover means a lot more Migos.