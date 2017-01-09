Raindrop, Drop Top, Donald Glover Dancing to Migos Is a Must-Watch
Add this footage to the black Smithsonian.
Atlanta won two Golden Globes Sunday night, and Donald Glover celebrated by paying homage to the show's uniquely black Southern culture in the best possible way: by dancing to Migos' hit "Bad and Boujee." In a brown velvet suit with his pair of trophies nearby, Atlanta's creator and star showed his respect to Migos — who he thanked earlier in the night — on the dance floor. In the words of the poet Lil Uzi Vert: "And you know we winnin' / Yeah, we is not losin'."