Raindrop, Drop Top, Donald Glover Dancing to Migos Is a Must-Watch

By

Atlanta won two Golden Globes Sunday night, and Donald Glover celebrated by paying homage to the show's uniquely black Southern culture in the best possible way: by dancing to Migos' hit "Bad and Boujee." In a brown velvet suit with his pair of trophies nearby, Atlanta's creator and star showed his respect to Migos — who he thanked earlier in the night — on the dance floor. In the words of the poet Lil Uzi Vert: "And you know we winnin' / Yeah, we is not losin'."