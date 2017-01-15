Donald Trump Reviews Last Night's Saturday Night Live: 'Really Bad Television'

President-elect Donald Trump — who presumably missed decades of Saturday Night Live prior when Bill Clinton, George Bush (original recipe and 2.0), Ronald Reagan were all skewered quite harshly — has taken to Twitter to complain about the late-night comedy series, again. The soon to be 45th president wrote, "NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!" The tweet was probably in response to last night's opening sketch, in which Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump couldn't avoid golden showers. Though Trump hosted SNL in the past, he hasn't been a fan of Baldwin's impression. Between tweets about Nuclear policy and other matters of international import, Trump has found time to blast the show as "not funny" and "boring." Read the tweet below and wait for Baldwin's almost inevitable response.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017