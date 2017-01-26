How Trump’s Muslim Visa Ban Is Already Affecting the American Premiere of an Iraqi Film

The Miami Film Festival's plans to host the North American premiere of Hussein Hassan's acclaimed drama The Dark Wind — which depicts a harrowing love story that unravels during the 2014 Yazidi genocide in Iraqi Kurdistan — have gotten a bit more complicated thanks to the looming specter of President Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban in the United States. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hassan, who hails from Iraq, is having difficulty getting his visa application approved to present the film in Miami in March, despite following protocol and personally visiting the U.S. Consulate in Erbil. Under Trump's ban, which has not yet gone through, the seven countries of Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and Iran would be subjected to a 30-day visa halt, and Hassan and the festival suspect his visa difficulties are related to the looming ban. "The Dark Wind shows the audience what you can not see in the media," said Hassan in response to his visa difficulties. "The film is an emotional excerpt of the war in Iraq. USA is an important player in the fight against IS. That is why I would like to personally introduce my film to the American audience and talk about the truth behind the pictures."

Jaie Laplante, the festival's executive director and director of programming, acknowledged that although the travel ban could potentially expire before the March premiere, he isn't optimistic about the chances. "I am just incensed that artists are being silenced and prevented from showing their work," he explained. "We cannot allow our filmmakers to be silenced. This is not something where we are going to just sit back and say, 'Oh well.' This is not the way the soul and spirit of America works." Laplante also added that it's "clear" the U.S. Consulate is already acting like the ban is officially in place. "So, yeah, we're expecting the worst. This is an attempt to shut out Iraqi nationals blanket across the board, not even having an interview with him and discovering he's an artist and he's trying to participate in a cultural exchange," he said. "Not even getting to that point. Just completely censoring him." The 24th annual Miami Film Festival takes place March 3–12. It's unclear if the festival will present The Dark Wind without Hassan if he cannot get a visa; Vulture has reached out to the festival for comment and will update this post if we hear back.