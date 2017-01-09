Before She Was ‘Over-rated,’ Donald Trump Thought Meryl Streep Was an ‘Excellent’ Actress

Ah, the fickle mind. In what the world has come to expect from the consistently inconsistent public opinion of Donald Trump, it appears he was not always so sour on Meryl Streep. In less than 24 hours, he went from shrugging off Streep as a "Hillary lover" and one of those "liberal movie people" for her damning anti-Trump Golden Globes speech to outright denouncing the star as "one of the most over-rated [sic] actresses in Hollywood." That's now, but less than two years ago he was singing a much sweeter tune during his presidential run. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 who his favorite actresses were, he named both Julia Roberts and, whaddya know, Meryl Streep, calling the latter "excellent" and a "fine person." He added: "The problem is I'll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don't mean to insult them." How quickly the tides have turned.