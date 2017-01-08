Drake’s Tour Was the Highest Grossing in Hip-Hop History, So You Can Finally Move Past That ‘Chaining Tatum’ Lyric

According to Pollstar, Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour is reportedly the top-grossing hip-hop tour of all time, raking in $84.3 million from 54 shows. The former kings of concerts were Jay-Z and Kanye; their 63-date Watch the Throne tour earned $75 million in 2011. News of Drake's impressive financial accomplishments arrives on the heels of his streaming achievements. His hit "One Dance" was the first song to be streamed over one billion times on Spotify, a deed impressive enough to make you forgive and forget that time he rapped “You toyin' with it like Happy Meal” on "U With Me?" See, just wiped it from your memory forever.