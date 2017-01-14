Drunk History Renewed for Season 5
There's more debauched storytelling in store.
There's comfort in the idea that the arc of history spans toward progress, and here we have the proof in the pudding: More Drunk History is coming! According to Variety, Comedy Central has renewed the debauched delight for a fifth season. The season will span 14 installments, premiering sometime later this year. The network also revealed the renewal in tandem with the pick-up of a new series, The Gorburger Show. Adapted from a Funny or Die digital series, The Gorburger Show is an alternative talk show hosted by an alien puppet character (T.J. Miller pulling the strings). Only question about all the news: Where ever will Drunk History find new fodder?