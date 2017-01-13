Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) Trailer: EODM Make Harrowing Return to Paris in HBO Doc

More than a year after the terrorist attacks in Paris, a new HBO documentary from Colin Hanks will capture the return of the band at the center of it all to the city where tragedy struck. On November 13, 2015, terrorists opened fire during an Eagles of Death Metal show at Paris' Le Bataclan, killing 89 people. In February of the following year, the visibly shaken band revisited Paris to perform there once again, at a different venue, three months later. Hanks was on hand to film the emotional night for his documentary, which includes interviews with the bandmembers, including Josh Homme, as well as Bono, who performed with EODM in Paris just a month after the attacks. The doc will also include some footage and audio from inside the Bataclan the night of the attack that might be considered disturbing, bits of which are briefly seen and heard in its first trailer. "I saw fear take ahold of everyone in that theater," the band's lead singer Jesse Hughes says. Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) debuts February 13 on HBO, almost a year to the day after the band's return to Paris.