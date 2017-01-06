Ed Sheeran Is Back to Serenade You Anew With Two Singles

Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage

2016 was many, many things, and one of those things was an Ed Sheeran drought. At the end of 2015, Sheeran announced a break from making new music, as well as from social media, and unless you count a flyover in Bridget Jones's Baby (which — considering that the film felt like it was set in 2007 — we don't), we didn't really see much from Sheeran last year. Well, Ed's back, baby, announcing his return to the scene with a couple of bangs. Sheeran has debuted two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill." "Shape of You" is a breezy love song, while "Castle on the Hill" constitutes an angstier affair. Listen below to see if the Muppety Brit's absence made your heart grow fonder, or nah.