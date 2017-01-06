Ed Sheeran Is Back to Serenade You Anew With Two Singles

2016 was many, many things, and one of those things was an Ed Sheeran drought. At the end of 2015, Sheeran announced a break from making new music, as well as from social media, and unless you count a flyover in Bridget Jones's Baby (which, considering that film felt like it was set in 2007, we don't), we didn't really see much from Sheeran last year. Well, Ed's back baby, announcing his return to the scene with a couple of bangs. Sheeran has debuted two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill." "Shape of You" is a breezy love song, while "Castle on the Hill" constitutes an angstier affair. Listen below to see if the Muppety Brit's absence made your heart grow fonder, or nah.