Eddie Huang on Steve Harvey’s ‘Hypocritical’ and ‘Upsetting’ Willingness to Emasculate Asian Men for Laughs

Steve Harvey engendered criticism this past week when he thought it fitting to spend a segment of his show making racist jokes about Asian men. Bringing up a 2002 self-help book called How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men, Harvey thought the very possibility of a white or black woman wanting to date an Asian man was funny, summarizing the book as saying, "Excuse me, do you like Asian men? No. Thank you." His comments have now drawn ire from Eddie Huang, who wrote about his reaction to the "upsetting" and "hypocritical" comments for the New York Times. Framing Harvey's remarks as part of the "structural emasculation of Asian men in all forms of media," the Fresh Off the Boat author explained that the stereotypes become "a self-fulfilling prophecy that produced an actual abhorrence to Asian men in the real world ... That’s why this Steve Harvey episode is so upsetting.

Huang continues, condemning Harvey for the hypocrisy of how he uses his platform:

