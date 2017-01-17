Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

The Director of Die Hard Just Made His First Film in 14 Years, And It’s a Video-Game Commercial

"The Red Dot" is a 90-second commercial for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

23 mins ago

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With First-Ever No. 1 for ‘Shape of You’

He's the first artist to have two songs simultaneously debut in the Top 10.

1:46 p.m.

Corey Stoll, Rita Wilson, and Seemingly Everyone Else in Brooklyn Will Return for the Last Season of Girls

Alongside Riz Ahmed, Matthew Rhys, and Tracey Ullman.

1:45 p.m.

Fabulous He, Aladdin Genie James Monroe Iglehart Is Joining Hamilton

He'll play the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

1:32 p.m.

Hidden Figures Soared at the Box Office This Weekend, While Live by Night Died by Wide Release

Plus: La La Land continues its rise, and Monster Trucks ... could've done worse?

1:29 p.m.

Edward Norton and Bella Thorne Lend Voices to Animated Chinese Family in The Guardian Brothers

Backlash probably to come.

11:48 a.m.

Keegan-Michael Key Runs Billy on the Street’s Gun-Themed Double Dare Obstacle Course

Fish that shotgun out of George Washington's nose!

11:38 a.m.

Drew Barrymore Feasts Upon Human Flesh in the Santa Clarita Diet Trailer

Coming to Netflix February 3.

11:32 a.m.

Spoon’s New Song Provides a Hot Thought: What If They Only Made Dance Music From Now On?

It's the title track to their new album, out March 17.

11:24 a.m.

Trevor Noah Takes Donald Trump and Steve Harvey to Task for Attempting to Sully MLK Weekend

“Saying John Lewis isn’t a ‘man of action’ is like me saying Donald Trump is all tax returns, no tweets.”

