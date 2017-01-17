Edward Norton and Bella Thorne Lend Voices to Animated Chinese Family in The Guardian Brothers
Backlash probably to come.
Edward Norton, Bella Thorne, and Jim Gaffigan are joining Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the animated film The Guardian Brothers, about a Chinese family in danger of losing their family business, a wonton-soup shop, The Wrap reports. When the family's grandmother passes away, Raindrop (Thorne) and her mother (Kidman) must take over the shop. Meanwhile, millions of miles away, the Guardians, a group of protectors, have been watching over humans for centuries and are about to intervene. This isn't the first time white actors have been cast to voice Asian leads in an animated film: Kubo and the Two Strings was criticized for its whitewashing for using Western voice-actors to voice Japanese characters.