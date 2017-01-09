Election Documentary TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time to Premiere at Sundance
The team behind Showtime's <em>The Circus</em> offers an "unprecedented access" to Trump's presidential campaign.
If you’re still wondering how Donald Trump won the presidential election, the new documentary TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time is here to help. The documentary is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival at the end of the month. Mark Halperin, John Heilemann, and Mark McKinnon — who brought you the weekly Showtime program The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show On Earth last year — are touting “unprecedented access” and “never-before-seen-footage” of Trump throughout the campaign process, stretching back from primary season all the way through election night. A specific premiere date has not yet been set, so it’s unknown whether or not screenings with conflict with the Chelsea Handler-led anti-Trump women’s march rolling through Park City, Utah, the day after the inauguration.