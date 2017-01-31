Ellen DeGeneres Suggests Trump Viewing Pick Finding Dory Might Have Some Moral Resonance for Muslim Ban
Remember the part about the wall?
Ellen DeGeneres is an entertainer. As she says, "I don't get political, so I'm not going to talk about the travel ban." But she's an entertainer, so entertainment is fair game, including entertainment like recent Donald Trump viewing pick Finding Dory. So don't mind Ellen, she's just going to "talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People's Choice Award-winner Finding Dory." And if you just so happen to see real life parallels in the story about a borders-traversing, wall-hopping fish and the compassionate creatures who help her find a safe home, well, way to reach.