Elton John Is Making a Devil Wears Prada Broadway Musical, So Just Give Meryl Streep Her Tony Now

In an announcement that has moved at a glacial pace to get here, The Devil Wears Prada is coming to Broadway more than ten years after the film's release, and none other than Elton John is adapting it as a musical. John is set to compose all the music for the production, while Paul Rudnick will write the lyrics and story inspired from both the film and the book on which it was based. In a statement, John said, “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.” It's still early stages so there's no cast yet, but go ahead and assume both Meryl Streep's agent and the Tonys are already making calls via some lowly assistant of their own for Streep to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly. Believe it or not, Meryl's never won a Tony (she has one nom for 1976's 27 Wagons Full of Cotton), making this a potentially groundbreaking moment for EGOT watchers.