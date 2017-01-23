There's An Every Which Way But Loose Remake in the Works, so How Can You Lure Clint Eastwood Back to Acting?
Excellent news for young, up-and-coming orangutans.
If you're hell-bent on producing remakes, you might as well be bold. As bold as a hard-living lovelorn trucker/amateur fighter traveling across America with a fully grown orangutan in his cab. Deadline reports that Every Which Way But Loose, the Clint Eastwood 1978 surprise hit comedy that co-starred an orangutan named Clyde and raked in $85 million domestic, is headed for a remake. The Sex Trip's Anthony G. Cohen will direct while James Fargo, the film's original director, will produce. While an ape comedy might seem like a furry orange stretch, the movie, which birthed the successful sequel Any Which Way You Can, does have a lot of elements that would play well in 2017: serious actors doing comedy, heroes on the wrong side of the law and, of course, white supremacists getting punched.