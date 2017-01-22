Everything's Coming Up Kellyanne Conway in SNL Musical Number
"And when the world goes up in flames, at least I'll know they knew my name." <em></em>
The question of what Kellyanne Conway gets out of spinning straw into, er, gold day in, day out is a stumper, so Saturday Night Live attacked the query the best way it knows how: A big, spankin' musical number. Breaking from a standard Conway-on-CNN sketch, the show gave the Trump advisor her very own "I want" showstopper modeled after "Roxie" from Chicago. Turns out, the Kate McKinnon character is in it for the SEO. Let Kellyanne seduction-sing her motivations to you: "And when they google just a 'k,' my name will come up before Kanye: Kellyanne Conway." She's gonna join ["Santa Baby" voice] SAG.