Ewan McGregor & Danny Boyle Weren't on Speaking Terms for Years Despite Their Run of Great '90s Movies

Back in the '90s director Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor seemed like they were an unstoppable team, creating together Shallow Grave, Trainspotting, and A Life Less Ordinary, but their friendship hit a snag in 2000 when The Beach cast a certain Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio and no McGregor. Now, together again with the upcoming Trainspotting sequel T2, the pair opened up about the frayed relationship on the Graham Norton Show. McGregor placed the blame on a "misunderstanding and mishandling of the situation," while Boyle admitted that he felt a "great shame" about how he handled the conversation where he told McGregor he wouldn't have the part. Luckily, after one silent voyage to Shanghai in first class and a very sweet introduction speech by McGregor during the Oscars when Boyle won Best Director for Slumdog Millionaire, and the two seem to be on good terms again. As for the rest of the cast of Trainspotting? "We had our own feuds going on," John Lee Miller joked.