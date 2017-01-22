Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

French Feminists Decry and Vow to Protest César Awards' New Ceremony President Roman Polanski

Director Roman Polanski pleaded guilty to rape charges in 1977.

26 mins ago

Ewan McGregor will Replace Charlie Hunnam in Romantic Drama Zoe

Hunnam had scheduling issues.

9:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Cabin Fever

I can't with Kenya right now.

9:00 p.m.

Archie’s Long, Dark Journey to Riverdale

How a 76-year-old gang of teenagers wound up fighting the undead, meeting the Ramones, and starring in a sex-infused murder-mystery show on the CW.

8:04 p.m.

Steve Buscemi Approves of Man’s ‘Shut the Fuck Up, Donny’ Women’s March Sign

The sign used a quote from The Big Lebowski.

7:44 p.m.

Country Star Luke Bryan will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Last year, the anthem was sung by Lady Gaga.

5:02 p.m.

Madonna Clarifies That Her ‘Blowing Up the White House’ Comment Does Not in Fact Mean She Intends to Blow the White House Up

She says it was "one phrase taken wildly out of context."

4:42 p.m.

Sundance: Anton Yelchin Is As Good As He’s Ever Been in One of His Final Film Roles

Few actors are better than Yelchin at being both blustering and vulnerable.

4:08 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen on Women's March: ‘We Are the New American Resistance’

Springsteen couldn't be with the protesters in body, but boy is he there in spirit.

3:35 p.m.

Director David Ayer on Suicide Squad: I ‘Wish I Had a Time Machine’

His solution somehow involves more Joker.

