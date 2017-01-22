Ewan McGregor will Replace Charlie Hunnam in Romantic Drama Zoe
Hunnam had scheduling issues.
Ewan McGregor will replace Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam in the new Drake Doremus-directed romantic drama Zoe, due to scheduling conflicts, according to Deadline. The film, which follows two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve romantic relationships, also stars Blue is the Warmest Color actress Léa Seydoux. Doremus previously wrote and directed the Felicity Jones and Anton Yelchin drama Like Crazy, and directed Newness, which is currently at Sundance. McGregor has two films opening March 17: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake, and Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel T2.