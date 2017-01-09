Jim Gaffigan Tries to Bring You Into the Technological Present
Put your Motorola RAZR down for one second and pay attention.
Not, as you might have guessed, named after the number of hundreds of dollars your cable bill demands of you each month, Jim Gaffigan's fifth hour-long special, Jim Gaffigan: Cinco, premieres on Nextflix tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10. Besides all the reasons Gaffigan explicates above, if there was ever a reason to sever your landline, upgrade your flip phone, and undergo whatever Byzantine trek is required to return your cable box, it's this: You can't watch Cinco on any of those. Especially that landline, though, oh, lord, how you have tried.