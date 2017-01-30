Father John Misty Is Coming for Your Gun Culture in New ‘Two Wildly Different Perspectives’ Music Video

If the video for the song "Pure Comedy " didn’t tip you off last week, Father John Misty’s new stuff seems like it will be the perfect soundtrack to your existential crisis. FJM released his latest song "Two Wildly Different Perspectives" Monday, writing in the YouTube video's caption, "More kids are going to die now thanks to the unbelievably selfish immigration policy of places like Saudi Arabia and the USA." The "Wildly Different" video, created by Matthew Daniel Siskin, is largely a montage of children playing with an arsenal of toy guns, delivering terrible news and holding board meetings. Or, as Father John Misty puts it, "the hell that we create/On both sides." The Pure Comedy album is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 7.

