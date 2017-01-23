The FBI Is Reviewing the Sundance Film Festival Cyberattack
A hack that shut down box offices on Saturday is being looked into.
On Saturday afternoon, a cyberattack caused box-office operations to be briefly shut down at the Sundance Film Festival. Now, Deadline reports that the event is being reviewed by the FBI, according to a spokesperson for the festival. “At this point, we do not have any reason to believe the cyberattack was targeted towards a specific film. No artist or customer information was compromised.” While no official link between events at Sundance and the attack has been established yet, the hack did occur shortly after the Park City Women’s March to protest the Trump administration.