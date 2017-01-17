Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Of Course Fiona Apple Made a Trump-Shaming Rallying Cry for the Women’s March

It grabs him by the ahem.

5:08 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week

The xx are back with another emotional wallop.

4:35 p.m.

USA Network Picks Up Jessica Biel’s New Anthology Series The Sinner

This will mark Biel's first series-regular role in 15 years.

4:25 p.m.

Former Apprentice Contestant Summer Zervos Sues Trump for Defamation

Zervos accused Trump of sexual misconduct last fall.

4:18 p.m.

Sam Moore, Formerly of Soul Duo Sam and Dave, Agrees to Perform for Trump

The Grammy Award–winning singer will perform at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

3:27 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump Is Getting a Remake from Black-ish’s Creator

It ain't no thing but a chicken wing on a string.

3:22 p.m.

E! Insists Tom Cruise and Scientology Are Not the Inspiration for The Arrangement

No, it's about that other celebrity marriage arranged by a cult.

3:09 p.m.

How Funny Does The Young Pope Want to Be?

A conversation about this odd duck of a show.

3:02 p.m.

Michael Chabon and Zadie Smith Are Among the Finalists for the National Book Critics Circle Awards

Margaret Atwood will be honored with the lifetime achievement award.

2:56 p.m.

Bob Odenkirk Is a Greeting-Card Writer Who Likes Bum Fights in the New Girlfriend’s Day Trailer

Bob Odenkirk is having a rough time.

