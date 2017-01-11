FKA twigs Drops Hypnotic New Song in an Eye-popping Nike Commercial

FKA twigs is Nike Women's newest ambassador, which lucky for fitness freaks and plain ol' freaks alike, means yet another captivating new commercial from the mind of twigs. She once gave us the only reason to ever consider buying those silly Google glasses, now she's back with an entire Nike campaign she creative-directed herself. She stars in the brand's new commercial, which asks "Do you believe in more?" As in even more twigs, because the ad also features more bonkers twigs choreography, more twigs as warrior princess, and more new twigs music. Along with the wild visuals, she's dropped a new song called "Trust in Me," as if there are still people in this world who don't already. If twigs is selling, we're buying.