Fox Greenlights a Pilot Order for Their New X-Men Drama Series
From <em>Burn Notice</em> creator Matt Nix.
So many wistful sighs, so many fist-sized holes punched through 50 feet of pure tungsten. If you love Bryan Singer’s X-Men films, but crave the character development and emotional breadth only possible on television, then 2017 is shaping up to be the year for you. Deadline reports that Fox has finally ordered that X-Men action-drama pilot from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix; Singer will executive-produce. As you might recall, the script received a pilot order this summer. The show follows two ordinary parents who discover their children have mutant abilities and are forced to flee their normal lives to escape mutant-hostile government forces. Once on the lam, the family connects with other mutants facing the same tyranny. Fox adds the as-yet-unnamed Marvel series to a lineup that already features DC Comics-based Gotham. It would be a hell of a stretch to explain a crossover episode, but by God, they're obligated to try.