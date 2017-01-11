Fox Extends Empire’s Reign to Season Four, Adds More Episodes of The Mick
Long may Cookie rule.
The Lyons will live to catfight another day. Fox announced at the Television Critics Association today that it has renewed Empire for a fourth season in advance of the series' return to the second half of its third season on March 22. The show isn't quite the ratings juggernaut that it once was, but it's sill the No. 1 broadcast drama among adults 18–49, so its renewal isn't much of a surprise. In addition to Empire, the network also picked up four new episodes of freshman comedy The Mick, which stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson, bringing it up to a total of 17 episodes. Now, time for a crossover where Olson accidentally starts dating Hakeem.