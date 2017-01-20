Frank Ocean Thinks It Would Have Been ‘Equally Presidential’ if Obama Had Just Walked out of Trump's Inaugural Address

There was a zero-to-non-existent chance now-former President Barack Obama was going to pull any shenanigans at the Inauguration today. Had he been contemplating it for even a split-second though, he would have received nothing but support from Frank Ocean, who also wants everyone to be honest with themselves about the size of the turnout for Donald Trump's big day. “I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in,” the Blonde singer wrote in his Tumblr Friday. “Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets. Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career. The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.” Well, hindsight is always 20/20. Depending on what the majority does in the next four years, there’s always Trump’s next inauguration.



