Freeform’s New Show The Bold Type Sounds Like Good Girls Revolt Meets Devil Wears Prada
The magazine drama, created by <em>Parenthood</em>'s Sarah Watson, was originally called <em>Issues</em>.
According to almost every romantic comedy ever, there's no job more glamorous than typing out copy as a magazine writer in New York City. Freeform likely agrees: The network has green-lit The Bold Type, a new show inspired by former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief and current chief content officer of Hearst Magazines Joanna Coles, who also had a hand in its development. "The Bold Type is our love letter to modern feminism and aims to be a destination for authentic female friendship and empowerment," Karey Burke, a Freeform executive vice president, told Deadline. Melora Hardin (Transparent, The Office) will play the fictional Scarlett magazine's scowler-in-chief, with Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, and Matt Ward also starring. Gird your loins for another magazine fantasy when The Bold Type premieres in summer 2017.