Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens Gets a TV Show

Truly, the Neil Gaiman-aissance is upon us. The beloved English fantasist and Jew-fro icon already will see one of his books American Gods come to life this year in an acclaimed Starz adaptation helmed by Bryan Fuller, and Amazon just announced that it's planning to adapt Good Omens, the hit 1990 novel he co-authored with the late Terry Pratchett. The streaming studio is aiming to air a mini-series based on the story in 2018, comprised of six one-hour episodes. The tale is delightfully difficult to summarize, but it centers around a zany mix-up in which the Antichrist and a normal kid are mistaken for one another on the eve of Armageddon, as well as a centuries-old book entitled The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. Gaiman himself is writing the screenplay. In an interesting corporate development, Amazon will be making the show in coalition with the BBC, who will air it in the U.K., presumably around the same time. It's been common in the past for British shows to exclusively air in the U.S. via streaming outlets, but that's typically just a distribution thing, and they're aired way before in their home country. The combination of Gaiman, Pratchett, the BBC, and genre fiction is sure to produce a potent witches' brew for American geeks.