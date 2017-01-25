Gayle King to Host One-Hour Special Mary Tyler More: Love Is All Around
It will include interviews and archive footage.
Tomorrow evening, CBS will air a one-hour special hosted by Gayle King to honor the life and career of Mary Tyler Moore. Called Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Round, the tribute will feature interviews with colleagues and fans of Moore, including Oprah Winfrey, as well as archive footage from her career on screen. The network was a long-time home for Moore throughout her professional life, broadcasting iconic series like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, as well as shorter lived programs including The Mary Tyler Moore Hour, Mary, and New York News. Love Is All Around will air starting at 9 pm on Thursday, January 26.