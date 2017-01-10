Latest News from Vulture

Gaze Upon Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson in the Urban Myths Trailer

Also starring Iwan Rheon as ... Adolf Hitler?

8 Best New Songs of the Week

Japandroids are back!

George R.R. Martin Tells a Fan Winds of Winter Is Coming in 2017, But Knows He’s Said That Before

"I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year)."

Nancy Grace’s New Website Has Reached Real-Deal Nightcrawler Status

Her website will "be the go-to for crime sleuths and people who want knowledge about crime and crime fighting."

Sharon Van Etten on The OA, Twin Peaks, and Her ‘Surreal’ Acting Debut

"I’m just this sad character lying in the corner. I’m singing the really sad songs."

The International Baywatch Trailer Has More Jokes and, Praise Be, More Priyanka Chopra

Coming May 19, 2017.

The Bachelor Recap: The Wrong Reason

Let's talk about all this sexual weirdness.

How Sterling K. Brown Became a Name to Remember

In less than a year’s time, the This Is Us and People v. O.J. star has solidified himself as one of the most subtle actors on TV.

Why Was The OA So Divisive?

Plus, Rita Moreno on her eight-year affair with Marlon Brando.

The Bachelor’s Most Entertaining Twins Are Getting Their Own Show

Give the people what they want.

