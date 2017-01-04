Latest News from Vulture

1:56 a.m.

George Michael and Wham! Music Sales Skyrocket With 4 Albums on Billboard 200 Chart

After Michael's death sales increased by 2,678%.

12:37 a.m.

Bill Burr Knows How to Save the Environment Using Cruise Ships

He also has an interesting theory about Lake Superior.

12:09 a.m.

Meg Ryan Is Returning to TV With a Comedy for Epix

The last time she was had a major TV show was in the '80s.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Dirty Laundry

"How to Be an American" revisits the origin of Jessica and Louis.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Let’s Talk About Dorit

All ye mighty look upon Dorit and despair.

Yesterday at 9:38 p.m.

Kevin Costner Loves Being in Westerns so Much He's Working on Making a 10-Hour Oater

He's cool with it being a TV series, too.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone Plans to Direct and Star In a War Veteran Bio Pic With Adam Driver

Tough as They Come tells the true story of Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join the Young Han Solo Movie and Bring the Woody Harrelson Mentor Act to Space

He can tell Han he needn't fly solo.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Mariah Carey Finally Speaks Out About Her ‘Horrible’ New Year’s Performance

Accidents happen, dahling.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

New The Founder Trailer: You Don’t Sell Millions of Big Macs Without Making a Few Enemies

Michael Keaton stars as McDonald's founder Ray Kroc.

