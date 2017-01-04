George Michael and Wham! Music Sales Skyrocket With 4 Albums on Billboard 200 Chart
After Michael's death sales increased by 2,678%.
Following George Michael's death on Christmas, the singer's music from both his solo career and the '80s duo Wham! saw huge surges in sales. According to Billboard, Michael's sales went up a full 2,678-percent in the week following December 25. The total 103,000 equivalent album sales, ushered in a return to the Billboard 200 chart for three of Michael's solo albums and Wham!'s Make it Big. Among the albums to chart, Michael's 2008 greatest hits compilation Twenty Five beat it's initial No. 28 peak on the chart with a new high of No. 12. Meanwhile on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart, Wham!'s "Careless Whisper," "Last Christmas" and Michael's "Faith" all earned spots in the top 50 for the week.