We’re Getting at Least One New George R.R. Martin Story in 2017

Even if The Winds of Winter doesn't come out in 2017 as promised, we're still guaranteed at least one new piece of writing by George R.R. Martin this year. Eagle-eyed fans have discovered the online presence of an anthology called Book of Swords, set to come out October 10, which promises a new story from Martin "set in the world of Game of Thrones." As with Martin's recent anthology contributions "The Princess and the Queen" and "The Rogue Prince," it seems likely that the story in Book of Swords will be comprised of previously written historical material cut from The World of Ice and Fire, with one ASOIAF expert speculating it will be a version of "The Sons of the Dragon," a story about Aenys and Maegor Targaryen that Martin has read at fan conventions over the years. Which is another way of saying that this won't slow him down from writing TWOW at all. You can relax!