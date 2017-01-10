George R.R. Martin Tells a Fan Winds of Winter Is Coming in 2017, But Knows He’s Said That Before

Game of Thrones fans have been on the edge of their dragon saddles for a long time now waiting for Winds of Winter, the sixth book in George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series. The TV show has already lapped the books, but HBO’s favorite fantasy author answered a fan comment on his blog today suggesting the long-awaited next installment of his epic fantasy saga could be on the way this year. Ice and Fire fan J Snow very politely reminded Martin that it’s been a long time since he updated fans on the release timeline, and asked for even the tiniest indicator of when Winds might finally hit bookstores, “Even if its as simple as, 'not done yet, but ive made progress (or not)', or 'it'll be out this year (or not)'. Anything (or not).” Martin replied:

You really think statements like that would make a difference? Ah, you sweet summer child. I have years of experience with this that tells me otherwise. But okay, I will try it your way. Not done yet, but I've made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year).

If you go hunting for clues or information in the main blog post you won’t find any, since it’s entirely about Martin lamenting the performance of his beloved New York Giants in the NFL playoffs, and also being irritated at HBO going zero for everything at the Golden Globes. “Lena Headey lost, and GAME OF THRONES lost, and WESTWORLD and its two amazing actresses lost as well. Pfui.” Lena Headey losing again is a Pfui indeed, Mr. Martin.