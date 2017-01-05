Girl Meets World Meets Cancellation
No longer a girl meeting world, never to become a woman meeting world.
Girl is as acquainted with world as she's ever going to get. Deadline reports that Disney Channel has ended Girl Meets World, with its ongoing third season serving as its last. The follow-up to Boy Meets World centers around Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga's (Danielle Fishel) adolescent daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) as she navigates the world, specifically the going to middle school and now high school in New York City part of it. The sweet show will wrap up its run on January 20 with an episode tellingly titled "Girl Meets Goodbye." The finale promises a fitting farewell to both shows' legacies, as a host of Boy Meets World alums including Rider Strong, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Lee Norris, Danny McNulty, William Russ, and Betsy Randle are set to join join regulars Savage and Fishel. Farewell Matthews family, until we meet world again.