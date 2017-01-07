Order Yourself a Pallet of Cheesecakes Now, Because The Golden Girls Will Soon Be Available to Stream on Hulu

Not having a Valentine's Day date is hard enough, but not having a good lady friend on Galentine's Day can cut like a knife slicing into your sweet cream cheese-and-graham cracker crust core. Luckily your insecurities about being alone on a fictional holiday established on a certain NBC sitcom will be soothed by Hulu's announcement that The Golden Girls will be available to stream as of February 13. GG is the perfect show to sit across from on Galentine's Day and tell rambling stories about the folks back home. Who says you can't split a piece of delicious cheesecake with a television show? Your mom, who says she's worried about you? Well, has she ever even tried?



The #GoldenGirls will make their streaming debut on Hulu 2/13... On Galentine's Day. #TCA17 — hulu (@hulu) January 7, 2017

You will see the biggest gift will be from us when The #GoldenGirls comes to Hulu 2/13. Thank you for being a friend. pic.twitter.com/vP7kAr0Eum — hulu (@hulu) January 7, 2017

Golden Girls will also be joined on Hulu by Body of Proof, Desperate Housewives and Private Practice, which you've always said are the Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia to your Rose.