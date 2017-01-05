How to Watch the Golden Globes Live
Let awards season commence!
Start finalizing your category brackets and brush up on how to properly pronounce "Saoirse Ronan" because on Sunday, the glitz and the glam of awards season finally commences — the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. EST, with Jimmy Fallon as host. If you don't have access to the Peacock, unfortunately there are no alternate streaming options for the awards show. You'll need a verified cable subscription to watch on NBC.com, where the entire ceremony will be livestreamed for subscribers.
There is a free option to watch the entire red-carpet portion of the evening, however. The official Twitter account of the Globes is livestreaming all of the celeb arrivals via Twitter Moments from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. If you do have cable, NBC's Golden Globes Arrival Special begins at 7 p.m. EST. Or, if you're more of an E! person, the network's Red Carpet Live coverage begins a bit earlier at 6 p.m. EST. And, of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't plug Vulture's own (excellent) livetweeting and liveblogging Globe coverage. Happy watching!