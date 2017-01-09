Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Ratings Reverse a Two-Year Slump
Slightly more than 20 million viewers watched the 74th annual awards show, according to Nielsen.
Donald Trump might not have liked Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, but TV audiences certainly seemed engaged: Slightly more than 20 million viewers watched the 74th annual awards show, according to Nielsen. While far from a record, that number represents a rebound from 2015’s less-than-spectacular ratings performance (18.5 million) and reverses a two-year slump in the show’s ratings. With Jimmy Fallon taking over from Ricky Gervais as host, Sunday’s three-hour telecast also ticked up among NBC’s target audience of adults under 50, averaging a 5.6 rating (vs. 5.5 in 2016). Fallon fell short of the heights reached by fellow Saturday Night Live aluma Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, whose last Globes hosting gig scored a 5.8 in the demo. (The duo did even better in 2014, boosting the show to a 6.5 rating). Still, given recent sharp ratings declines for most linear TV broadcasts the past few years — including awards shows — scoring any increase at all is a bit of a triumph for both NBC and Fallon. Looks like the president-elect won’t get the chance to tweet out any nasty comments about viewers rejecting the Hollywood elites or Meryl Streep’s instantly viral speech.