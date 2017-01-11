Good Girls Revolt Fails to Find Another Network After Amazon’s Cancellation

Sadly, there wasn't a big enough revolt to keep Good Girls Revolt from the chopping block. After a surprising decision from Amazon to cancel the feminist historical-drama after one season, creator Dana Calvo has revealed that all efforts to find another network for the series have failed. As a result, Good Girls Revolt is officially canceled and done, with the ten-episode debut season now serving as its sole season. "Good Girls Revolt won't be airing on another network," Calvo said in an Instagram post. "We made what felt like a 10-hour play, and I will miss the world and the characters that our cast brought to life. Mostly, I will miss hearing from all of you who said it had an impact. Sending love and thanks today for the privilege of being able to tell stories that bring us closer and make us stronger." Calvo had previously spoken critically about Amazon when the streaming giant first announced the show's cancellation, saying she was given every indication it was a "hit," but that Amazon Studios head Roy Price "just doesn't care for the show." Farewell, you girls.

