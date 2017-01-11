Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Good Girls Revolt Fails to Find Another Network After Amazon’s Cancellation

The showrunner expressed gratitude for having at least one season of stories to tell.

30 mins ago

Trump Administration Employee Omarosa Will Appear on Say Yes to the Dress

Lady O walks down the aisle.

4:29 p.m.

Hold On to Your Furs, Lee Daniels Confirms That an Empire Spinoff Is Coming

Just a reminder: Star is not an Empire spinoff.

4:18 p.m.

What Could This Mysterious, Eerie Sci-Fi Movie From A24 Be About?

Are you there, A24? It's us, Vulture.

4:16 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Is Having Discussions About Playing Donald Trump at Venues Other Than SNL

Take that as you will.

3:47 p.m.

Breaking Bad's Gus Fring Will Live On in Better Call Saul

Did you miss Los Pollos Hermanos?

3:37 p.m.

Choke Back Your Tears While Watching Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson Perform ‘One Last Time’ at the White House

Teach 'em how to say good-bye.

2:55 p.m.

So, What Is The Young Pope Actually About?

He's the first American pope, he's very young, and he's coming to HBO.

2:51 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Is Doing a Radio Show About Politics, Which Isn’t Rocket Science

Called “Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid for Politics.”

2:46 p.m.

Veep, Silicon Valley, and The People v. O.J. Simpson Lead the Directors Guild of America TV Nominations

HBO and FX lead the narrative programming nominees.

