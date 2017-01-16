Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Wyclef Jean Shows Off His Homemade ‘All Lives Matter’ Music Video

A message from Wyclef, to the world: "Judge life matters."

1:33 p.m.

Judd Apatow on Trump’s America: ‘Most of Us Are Just Scared and Eating Ice Cream’

The times are bad and the belts are bursting.

1:07 p.m.

Green Day Releases Lyric Video for Their Anti-Trump Anthem

The band is back to their punk-protest roots.

12:45 p.m.

Riverdale’s Jughead Won’t Be Asexual Like He Is in the Comics

Though that may change, if Cole Sprouse gets his way.

12:00 p.m.

2 Chainz Says He, Too, Declined to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

"I had to say ‘nah,’ no matter how much money it was."

11:36 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote a West Wing Song, Which Is Basically Like Being 1/50th of the Way to a West Wing Musical

Damn, Mrs. Landingham.

11:22 a.m.

At Least 5 Dead Following Nightclub Shooting at BPM Festival

A lone shooter opened fire Monday morning.

10:20 a.m.

New HBO’s Crashing Trailer: Don’t Laugh As Pete Holmes’s Life Comes Crashing Down Before His Eyes

"There's no good way to tell people that you haven't seen The Wire."

10:17 a.m.

On Mariah’s World, Mariah Carey Shares Emotional Tribute to Prince After Learning of His Death

She called him "one of the most incredible geniuses that we've ever had."

9:54 a.m.

A24 Is Taking a Surprise Sci-Fi Short to Sundance, and It Looks Pretty Mysterious

Are you there, A24? It's us, Vulture.

