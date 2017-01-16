Green Day Releases Lyric Video for Their Anti-Trump Anthem
The band is back to their punk-protest roots.
Green Day is ready to cause a little trouble. Days before the inauguration, the band has released an anti-Trump rallying cry. Heavy on images of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil-rights movement, the lyric video for "Troubled Times" continues the band's criticisms of the president-elect. "What good is love and peace on earth when it's exclusive?" the punk band prods. "We run for cover, like our skyscrapers falling down, then I wonder like a troubled mind." "Troubled Times" comes from the band's recent release, Revolution Radio. A little more grown-up, Green Day is returning to their punk-protest roots, and they've got the fiery, cartoonish drawing of Trump to prove it.