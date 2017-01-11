Choke Back Your Tears While Watching Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson Perform ‘One Last Time’ at the White House
Teach 'em how to say good-bye.
As Inauguration Day approaches and President Barack Obama rounds out the rest of his farewell tour, the cast of Hamilton also wants to join in with their own heartfelt good-bye. The entire original Broadway cast visited the White House last year to perform some tunes and have a great time, and although a few videos of songs from the performance have already been released — "Alexander Hamilton" and "My Shot" among them — it seems the musical purposely held off on showcasing one particular number until the perfect time came along. Now, behold Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson singing an emotional rendition of "One Last Time." No explanation necessary. Enjoy.