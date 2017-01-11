Choke Back Your Tears While Watching Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson Perform ‘One Last Time’ at the White House

By

As Inauguration Day approaches and President Barack Obama rounds out the rest of his farewell tour, the cast of Hamilton also wants to join in with their own heartfelt good-bye. The entire original Broadway cast visited the White House last year to perform some tunes and have a great time, and although a few videos of songs from the performance have already been released "Alexander Hamilton" and "My Shot" among them it seems the musical purposely held off on showcasing one particular number until the perfect time came along. Now, behold Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson singing an emotional rendition of "One Last Time." No explanation necessary. Enjoy.