14 mins ago

Breaking Bad's Gus Fring Will Live On in Better Call Saul

Did you miss Los Pollos Hermanos?

24 mins ago

Choke Back Your Tears While Watching Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson Perform ‘One Last Time’ at the White House

Teach 'em how to say good-bye.

2:55 p.m.

So, What Is The Young Pope Actually About?

He's the first American pope, he's very young, and he's coming to HBO.

2:51 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Is Doing a Radio Show About Politics, Which Isn’t Rocket Science

Called “Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid for Politics.”

2:46 p.m.

Veep, Silicon Valley, and The People v. O.J. Simpson Lead the Directors Guild of America TV Nominations

HBO and FX lead the narrative programming nominees.

2:35 p.m.

Charlie Sheen Contemplated Suicide After Receiving HIV-Positive Diagnosis

"Like all of us, some days are better than others."

1:49 p.m.

Lena Dunham Looks Back on Girls: ‘I Wouldn’t Do Another Show That Starred Four White Girls’

"When I wrote the pilot I was 23. Each character was an extension of me. I thought I was doing the right thing."

1:45 p.m.

Steve Harvey Actually Thinks His Hack Jokes About Asian Men Are Funny

"You like Asian men? I don't even like Chinese food!"

1:28 p.m.

Robert De Niro Praises Meryl Streep’s ‘Elegance and Intelligence’ in Letter Supporting Her Speech

"I share your sentiments about punks and bullies."

1:10 p.m.

How One Day at a Time’s Coming-Out Story Line Came Together

“I cried, it touched me so much."

