Hamilton Doubling Number of $10 Lottery Tickets for Broadway Show Starting Tuesday
They're not throwing away your shot.
If you thought your chances of getting one of the 23 coveted $10 lottery tickets to Hamilton were less likely than the chance of a poor immigrant becoming General Washington's secretary followed by a career as the first Secretary of Treasury for the United States, well your shot just got a little bit more likely. Deadline reports that the blockbuster Broadway musical will be doubling the number of $10 same-day tickets available through its digital lottery. The show, which sells premium tickets at a record high $849-a-piece, will, starting Tuesday, expand the available seats from 23 to 46 per performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. So let that Founding Father fever rage on.