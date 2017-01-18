Bob Seger Wrote a Tribute Song to His Old Friend Glenn Frey for the First Anniversary of Frey’s Death

Exactly one year ago today, Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey died at 67 from multiple medical complications. To commemorate the first anniversary since losing him, Frey's good friend Bob Seger has released a song written specifically to fondly remember how the two struck up a longtime friendship running in the same music circles in Detroit. "It's obviously not meant to be a hit," Seger tells Rolling Stone of recording his tribute, aptly titled "Glenn Song," four months ago in Nashville. "There's no chorus per se or title section or anything. The idea was just to honor his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met." The end result is a mostly acoustic heartfelt ballad that reflects on how Seger has gotten on since Frey's death, while also not forgetting how much life they lived together. "When I think about you I always smile and then I go back for a while," he sings. "You were young, you were bold, and you loved pure rockin' soul. You were strong, you were sharp, but you had the deepest heart. You showed the whole world what we knew. There was no one quite like you." And, whoops, now you're sobbing. Listen to the full song here.