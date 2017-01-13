Don’t Be Afraid to Listen to Halsey’s New Song for Fifty Shades Darker, Unless Erotic Fiction Seriously Creeps You Out
"Not Afraid Anymore" follows Taylor Swift and Zayn's awkward duet.
Slowly but surely Fifty Shades season has sprung, bringing with it a whole new collection of songs we'll all be contractually bound to listen to for the next few months. And while we don't quite recall submitting our ears to such sadism, here we are. You've heard Miguel cover "Crazy in Love" followed by whatever that Taylor Swift and Zayn duet was, now be not afraid to listen to Halsey's contribution to the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. "Not Afraid Anymore" is a bit of role playing where Halsey is like Anastasia Steele if only she were the brooding, shady one. It's steamy! But you knew that. In addition to the aforementioned artists vying for a spot on your bedroom playlist, Sia, Nicki Minaj with Nick Jonas, John Legend, Tove Lo, The-Dream, and pretty much anyone who wants a piece of the Fifty Shades pie will appear on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Who'll be the one to get a surprise Oscar nomination for it this time? (Taylor. It's totally Taylor. C'mon.)