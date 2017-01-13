Latest News from Vulture

10:22 a.m.

On One Day At a Time, We Finally Get the Parents’ Side of the Coming-Out Narrative

When kids come out on TV, parents rarely get their stories told.

10:16 a.m.

Surprise! Riz Ahmed Found the Time to Play a Surfer Dude in Girls

When do you sleep, Riz Ahmed?

10:12 a.m.

Victoria Is a Fine But Familiar British Period Piece

It’s well-acted and sumptuous to behold. But it’s probably not the next Downton Abbey.

10:10 a.m.

Don’t Be Afraid to Listen to Halsey’s New Song for Fifty Shades Darker, Unless Erotic Fiction Seriously Creeps You Out

"Not Afraid Anymore" follows Taylor Swift and Zayn's awkward duet.

10:00 a.m.

Nashville Recap: Who’s That Girl?

Nashville is slowly turning into The Ashley Willerman Show.

9:59 a.m.

Seth Meyers Gives Trump’s Infamous ‘Fake News’ Press Conference a Closer Look

"I do hope 'You are fake news' makes it into the lexicon as a sassy comeback."

9:24 a.m.

Marie Osmond Isn’t Performing at Trump’s Inauguration Either, Not That She Was Asked or Anything

"I try to stay out of politics. I'm an entertainer."

9:13 a.m.

Octavia Spencer Explains Why She Looked So Shocked in That Photo of Her Meeting Obama, As If We Needed an Explanation

And the time she lost a bet over his election.

9:00 a.m.

A Poignant Art Exhibit Suggests a Modest Proposal for Syrian Refugees — Relocating to Outer Space

Halil Altindere's Space Refugee, like much of his work, is both absurdist and humane.

8:59 a.m.

Urban Myths Canceled That Joseph Fiennes–As–Michael Jackson Episode, Meaning That Footage Will Soon Be Itself an Urban Myth

The episode was set to air January 19.

