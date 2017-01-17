Spoon’s New Song Provides a Hot Thought: What If They Only Made Dance Music From Now On?
It's the title track to their new album, out March 17.
Lest you thought Spoon's return to Matador signaled a shift back to their early punkish roots, prepare for a hotter thought. After debuting a bunch of new songs live, they've released the title track to their new album Hot Thoughts, out March 17. And, whew, is the song a scorcher. Never again will you have to wonder what sort of strange sensation might overcome your body were Britt Daniels to ever front a dance-rock band. "Hot Thoughts" is just that sort of style, except it mixes sultry disco-indebted bass with jarring orchestral moments and psychedelic sweeps, courtesy of Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann. Whether you find the thought of it all lukewarm or scalding, Spoon will be on hand to perform this (and many other songs) at a three-day residency in their hometown at SXSW, plus Panorama Festival later this summer.