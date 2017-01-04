Moonlight, Deadpool, La La Land Earn Writers Guild Nominations

The Writers Guild of America hands out only three movie awards — a paltry number compared to the guild's 26 TV categories — but this year's list of nominees is complete with an interesting split from the Academy. Moonlight's script, written by director Barry Jenkins, is nominated as an original screenplay, giving only a story credit to the unproduced play it is based on. In December, the race for the two screenwriting Oscars was jolted by the Academy's decision to consider the Moonlight script an adaptation. (At the time, A24 told Indiewire that their decision to campaign Moonlight's script as an original screenplay came from the guild's earlier categorization.) The rest of the nominees are expected, with La La Land and Manchester by the Sea grabbing original screenplay slots, and Fences and Arrival on the the adapted screenplay short list. Deadpool's cynicism also earned an adapted screenplay nomination. The WGA will name the winners in a pair of bicoastal ceremonies on February 19.

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, Written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films

La La Land, Written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate

Loving, Written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features

Manchester by the Sea, Written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

Moonlight, Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures

Deadpool, Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men comic books; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Fences, Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his play; Paramount Pictures

Hidden Figures, Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; Based on the Book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Nocturnal Animals, Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based on the Novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features

Documentary Screenplay

Author: The JT LeRoy Story, Written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios

Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films

Zero Days, Written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures