2017 BAFTA Noms: Turns Out, the Brits Have Fallen for La La Land, Too

Two days after La La Land set a Golden Globes record, it's now all the rage across the pond. The 2017 BAFTA nominations are in and it appears the Brits just couldn't resist a Hollywood musical either: La La Land leads the field at the British Oscars with 11 noms; it's trailed by Arrival and, shockingly, Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals at nine. Moonlight, considered La La Land's strongest competition in the States (it won Best Drama at the Globes), picked up only four nominations, snubbing Barry Jenkins for Best Director. Up for Best Picture at the BAFTAs are La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea, Arrival, and the Cannes tearjerker I, Daniel Blake. And in the most British move of this year's nominations, Emily Blunt is up for Best Actress ... for The Girl on the Train. The BAFTAs will crown its winners on February 12; see all the rest of the noms below.

Best Film

La La Land

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann



Documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootopia

Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight, Hacksaw Ridge

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder, Hidden Figures

Luke Davies, Lion

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival

Giles Nuttgens, Hell or High Water

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Greig Fraser, Lion

Seamus McGarvey, Nocturnal Animals

Editing

Joe Walker, Arrival

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Cross, La La Land

Jennifer Lame, Manchester By the Sea

Joan Sobel, Nocturnal Animals

Production Design

John Bush, Charles Wood, Doctor Strange

Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh, Hail, Caesar!

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco, La La Land

Shane Valentino, Meg Everist, Nocturnal Animals

Costume Design

Joanna Johnston, Allied

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine, Jackie

Mary Zophres, La La Land

Makeup and Hair

Jeremy Woodhead, Doctor Strange

J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips, Florence Foster Jenkins

Shane Thomas, Hacksaw Ridge

Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng, Nocturnal Animals

Nominees TBC, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sound

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival

Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman, Deepwater Horizon

Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Hacksaw Ridge

Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson, La La Land

Special Visual Effects

Louis Morin, Arrival

Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Doctor Strange

Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, The Jungle Book

Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Original Music

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Mica Levi, Jackie

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Dustin O’halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals



Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer in 2017

The Girl With All the Gifts

The Hard Stop

Notes on Blindness

The Pass

Under the Shadow

British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension

“A Love Story

“Tough

British Short Film

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

EE Rising Star Award (Voted For by the Public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland