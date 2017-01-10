2017 BAFTA Noms: Turns Out, the Brits Have Fallen for La La Land, Too
<em>Nocturnal Animals</em> and<em> Arrival</em> were also a hit.
Two days after La La Land set a Golden Globes record, it's now all the rage across the pond. The 2017 BAFTA nominations are in and it appears the Brits just couldn't resist a Hollywood musical either: La La Land leads the field at the British Oscars with 11 noms; it's trailed by Arrival and, shockingly, Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals at nine. Moonlight, considered La La Land's strongest competition in the States (it won Best Drama at the Globes), picked up only four nominations, snubbing Barry Jenkins for Best Director. Up for Best Picture at the BAFTAs are La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea, Arrival, and the Cannes tearjerker I, Daniel Blake. And in the most British move of this year's nominations, Emily Blunt is up for Best Actress ... for The Girl on the Train. The BAFTAs will crown its winners on February 12; see all the rest of the noms below.
Best Film
La La Land
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia
Original Screenplay
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Adapted Screenplay
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight, Hacksaw Ridge
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder, Hidden Figures
Luke Davies, Lion
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Cinematography
Bradford Young, Arrival
Giles Nuttgens, Hell or High Water
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Greig Fraser, Lion
Seamus McGarvey, Nocturnal Animals
Editing
Joe Walker, Arrival
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Cross, La La Land
Jennifer Lame, Manchester By the Sea
Joan Sobel, Nocturnal Animals
Production Design
John Bush, Charles Wood, Doctor Strange
Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh, Hail, Caesar!
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco, La La Land
Shane Valentino, Meg Everist, Nocturnal Animals
Costume Design
Joanna Johnston, Allied
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine, Jackie
Mary Zophres, La La Land
Makeup and Hair
Jeremy Woodhead, Doctor Strange
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips, Florence Foster Jenkins
Shane Thomas, Hacksaw Ridge
Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng, Nocturnal Animals
Nominees TBC, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sound
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival
Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman, Deepwater Horizon
Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Hacksaw Ridge
Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson, La La Land
Special Visual Effects
Louis Morin, Arrival
Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Doctor Strange
Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, The Jungle Book
Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Original Music
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Mica Levi, Jackie
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Dustin O’halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer in 2017
The Girl With All the Gifts
The Hard Stop
Notes on Blindness
The Pass
Under the Shadow
British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
“A Love Story
“Tough
British Short Film
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
EE Rising Star Award (Voted For by the Public)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland